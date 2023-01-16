Morgan Burr was able to tour St. Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and other historic locations during her trip.

WADESBORO — Morgan Burr, a Junior at Anson County’s Early College and a Varsity Cheerleader for Anson High School, was selected as an All-American.

According to UCA, the definition of All American is “an individual award to those who display superior technical skills, leadership, and strong personal values.” For this accomplishment, Burr was invited to cheer in London’s New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2023.

This parade is around 2 miles. It has around 500,000 spectators and around 300 million TV viewers.

She spent a week in London along with the other All-American participates from all over the US and was able to tour St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Windsor, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and even got to see Queen Elizabeth’s crown!

This once in a life-time experience began this past summer, when Anson’s Varsity cheerleaders attended a Universal Cheer Association (UCA) camp at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill. Cheerleaders at this camp were selected to try out for All American.

Morgan is the daughter of Chris Burr and the granddaughter of Mary Stovall and the late Stanley (Buddy) Stovall of Wadesboro and Casey and Linda Burr of Georgetown, SC. She has a sister, Taylor Burr, and a brother, Jackson Burr.