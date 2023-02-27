LAURINBURG — The search for Brenda Covington has been scaled back again.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Ralph Kersey on Wednesday, the search for the 71-year-old has been scaled back to a missing person investigation operation. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate all leads that are provided.

Capt. Jason Butler with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office spoke with WLNC about the case stating that the reason for scaling back is due to the depletion of resources. In the past five days over 400 people through 59 agencies across four states have looked for Covington. Those agencies included law enforcement, search and rescue and air patrol.

“We have no new information at this time,” Butler said. “We will continue to search but it will be a missing person investigation with all local resources involved. This will continue indefinitely and will depend on tips and the community’s involvement … we will continue until we exhaust every resource that we have.”

Covington was originally last seen on Feb. 23 in the area of Harry Malloy and Highland roads in Laurinburg wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans.

Later investigations showed her in the area of Produce Market Road and McGirts Bridge Road around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Covington has diabetes and dementia according to reports from law enforcement.

Those in the North Laurinburg area have been asked to check their cameras as well as any place someone might seek shelter.

If anyone sees Covington they’re asked to call 911 immediately while they have eyes on her.