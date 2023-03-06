The NC Pre-Kindergarten program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. The child must be four years old on or before August 31st of the 2023 school year.

For parents seeking to prepare their children for success in a pre-kindergarten program, for transitioning to elementary school kindergarten, you may go to https://www.ansonchildren.org/nc-pre-k-program to print out the NC Pre-K application. You can also stop by the Partnership to pick up an application. You may turn in the completed application Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For questions or concerns please contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036.