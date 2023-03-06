WADESBORO — The Town of Wadesboro will receive $5.2 million for wastewater pump station replacements, as part of a $462.9 million investment in 249 infrastructure projects from Governor Roy Cooper across North Carolina.

“Every single North Carolinian deserves clean drinking water, and aging water systems are a threat to the health and economies of too many of our communities,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “Thanks to investments initiated by the Biden administration, we can make a once in a generation transformation in rebuilding water infrastructure for towns and counties throughout our state.”

Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards couldn’t be reached by press time on Monday afternoon.

Aging and failing water systems are an obstacle for communities across North Carolina, preventing reliable access to clean drinking water and sewer services, and harming health, quality of life and economic development efforts, according to a press release from Gov. Cooper. The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure.

Hamlet in Richmond County was awarded $10.3 million for improvements to their water system.

For a full list of the projects across NC, visit the Departmemt of Environmental Quality website.