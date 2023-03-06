WADESBORO — The Anson County Writers’ Club (ACWC) awarded winners of its 32nd annual contests in prose and poetry at the Hampton B. Allen Library Little Theater on Feb. 26.

A reception for winners, friends, and family followed the presentation of certificates and cash prizes.

Leah McLaurin won first place in the youth poetry division for her poem, “Words Flow”. In the youth prose division, Susan Harrington won first place for her story, “All the Colorful Lines”, and Ethan Fox Dillon won second place for his story, “Lurking”. All attend Anson Early College.

In the adult poetry division, winners were Mario Kersey of Raleigh, first place for “A Mind’s Maelstrom”; Curtis Timmons of Wadesboro, second place for “50 Years of November Rain”; Noah Cruse Carpenter of Peachland, third place for “A Meadow”; and Jasmin Lugo of Wadesboro, honorable mention for “Sleep”.

Adult prose winners were John Marek of Wadesboro, first place for “The Dangerous Kind”; Kelly Liddington of Polkton, second place “Farm Safety Doesn’t Hurt Anyone”; Mary Jordan of Polkton, third place for “Frankie, Freddie and Molly”; and Charles Kaska of Heath Springs, S.C., honorable mention for “No Good”.

The mission of the ACWC is to foster the art of writing in Anson County through support, awareness and recognition of all writers, from the beginner to the published author. The club meets at 3:00 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month (except July and December) at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. More information can be found at www.ansoncountywritersclub.org or emailing info@ansoncountywritersclub.org.