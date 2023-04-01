WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children and Anson County Arts Council present Ferdinand at the Ansonia Theatre on Tuesday, April 18th starting at 6 pm.

Children of all ages will love this original adaptation of The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf. In this classic tale, Ferdinand the bull is different from all the other bulls that like to run, jump and head-butt each other. He spends his time relaxing and smelling the flowers until a bee sting changes everything one day.

“The Ansonia’s Artistic Director, Tommy Wooten, brings this heartwarming story to life with humor, popular music, and a zest for life that only he can,” said Caroline Goins, ACPC Executive Director. “This is an event you don’t want to miss.”

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm for open seating. An adult must accompany all children.

Unison and South Piedmont Community College will offer educational resources and children’s activities starting at 5:30 pm in front of the theater.

This public event is part of the Raising A Reader program to promote literacy among preschool and kindergarteners in Anson County. The performing arts are essential to brain development and building school readiness, including intellectual, social-emotional, motor, language, and overall literacy skills. More than 500 Raising A Reader participants will attend a private viewing of Ferdinand earlier in the day, thanks to Anson County Schools and NC Pre-K.

For further details, please contact ACPC staff at 704-694-4036 or visit www.ansonchildren.org.