WADESBORO — Mr. and Mrs. Chris Merriam and children prepared and served lunch for guests. Their daughter, Aayliah, read the funeral program that provided information of her great, great, great grandfather, Thomas Broadway. Her brother CJ spoke loud and clear during the welcome address. Neither her or her brother CJ had the opportunity to meet him. She was delighted to know that he was such a kind, caring and outstanding man, who once lived in the Burnsville community. He attended the Poplar Spring Baptist Church as a faithful and devoted member years ago.
This moment of enlightenment educational session consisted of information of ancestors from their now descent who were laid to rest in the once forgotten Historical Poplar Spring Cemetery located in the Burnsville Community just north of the Poplar Spring Church.