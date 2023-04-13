MONROE — South Piedmont Community College welcomes four new Board of Trustees members following appointments from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Anson County Board of Education.

In January, Governor Cooper announced the appointment of Ms. Deborah Davis, Mr. Hunt Gwyn, and Mr. Robert Shivers. The Anson County Board of Education also appointed Mr. Michael Freeman, the retired superintendent of Anson County Schools.

SPCC President Dr. Maria Pharr said this “represents an exciting opportunity to show new community segments what our College has to offer. But most importantly, we get the opportunity to welcome new voices and ideas to the table at a very exciting time for our college.”

The new Trustees each bring a unique perspective and background to the 14-member Board, which has 13 members appointed by the Governor, Anson County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Commissioners and the local Boards of Education for Anson and Union Counties. South Piedmont’s Student Government Association President serves as an ex-officio member.

Mr. Bill Norwood, Chair for the Board of Trustees at South Piedmont Community College, said, “any time we have a transition in leadership, it presents new ways of looking at how South Piedmont can continue offering quality education to the entire community.”

Ms. Davis is an Anson County resident who retired from Anson County Schools after a 37-year career as a teacher, assistant principal, principal of the Anson County Early College, and Director of Secondary Education. Ms. Davis was appointed to complete the remaining term for the late Anson County Sheriff, Landric Reid.

The Anson County Board of Education appointed Mr. Freeman for a term ending on June 30, 2025. Mr. Freeman recently retired from Anson County Schools after a 39-year career with the school district, including seven years as Superintendent.

Mr. Gwyn will serve as trustee for the College through June 30, 2026, after his appointment by Governor Cooper. Mr. Gwyn recently retired after three years as a Superior Court Judge for Union County and several years on the bench as a Chief District Court Judge.

Mr. Shivers will serve on the Board of Trustees through June 2024. He brings 10 years of experience as a leader in the nonprofit sector and currently works as a Procurement Manager for the American Red Cross.

To learn more about the Board of Trustees, visit https://spcc.edu/college-leadership/board-of-trustees/.

South Piedmont Community College sits at the crossroads of where you are and where you want to be. It is a college with heart and opportunity; it helps Anson County and Union County residents gain knowledge, improve skills and expand possibilities no matter their starting point. Through accessible, affordable, high-quality programming, SPCC empowers its students to complete their education and achieve their goals.

SPCC has four locations, two in Union County and two in Anson County, and has served residents since 1999. Programs include traditional undergraduate studies, adult basic skills education, workforce development, and work-based learning. Prior to 1999, the college had a long history of educating Anson County residents through the Anson Community College. Learn more at spcc.edu.