“There was a desire to do a hands-on project,” Peter Ascuitto said about the students in his Sports and Event Marketing class at Anson High School. “They’ve been out three throwing the discs, learning about the sport.” Pictured are the participants from Saturday’s event. All proceeds from the event benefitted the student-selected Caraway Foundation in Ansonville, which provides resources to benefit students who are experiencing a chronic illness. “Despite the conditions, people went home with smiles!” Asciutto shared, adding that he’s excited about next year’s event.

Paden Hill, 18, of Oakboro, was declared the male winner for the inaugural Bearcat Disc Golf Classic during the rain-shortened round. Winners in the various competitions received new discs, stylish hats and $10 gift cards to local restaurants.

The field goal and putting contest were able to be finished just before a torrential downpour. Of the planned 18-hole course, a few participants braved the conditions and were able to play nine holes.

Anson Record Staff