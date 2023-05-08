In a ceremony Monday morning at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Scott Howell had the pleasure of swearing in two new deputies, Cory Howard and Jackie King, who will be assigned to the patrol division. Dep. Ryan Melton was promoted to Shift Sergeant, and Sergeant Jonathan Hough was promoted to Detective. These two deputies bring years of knowledge, training and experience to these positions and will help better serve our county in their new roles. Sheriff Howell also recognized two officers who with their quick action helped saves the lives of two individuals who had gone into medical emergencies after overdosing. Deputy Greg Cox and Deputy Sam Mullis were awarded commendations for their life-saving actions. Sheriff Howell is proud of these deputies for their accomplishments and proud of all of his staff who work hard to serve the citizens of Anson County every day.