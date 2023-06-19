WADESBORO — On June 14, 2023, Kalib Howard pled guilty in Anson County Superior Court to Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, NCGS 14-32(B), a class E felony. Howard was given a 24-36 month active sentence with the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Howard was arrested on July 29, 2022, and charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling. These charges resulted from the investigation into a shooting on July 5, 2022, at the Wadesboro Discount Grocery on Salisbury Street.

One victim was injured in the shooting but has since recovered from his injuries.