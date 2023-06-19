WADESBORO — Saturday June 17th, a large crowd of children, youth, local political figures, educators, and their families filled the City Reach Community Center in Wadesboro for a special “Homecoming” Meet and Greet with Professional Athletes who starred at Anson High – then went on to the pros.

Dionde Pratt, a star three-sport athlete at Anson High, was in attendance. “Dre”, a Johnson C. Smith University graduate and basketball star, went on to play professionally in both Saudi Arabia and Boliva.

Bunyon “BJ” Tyson, another three-sport star in Anson, attended and graduated from East Carolina University while becoming the 5th all time leading scorer in ECU men’s college basketball history. After his time in Greenville, BJ headed over seas to play for the “BC Tarvas” Basketball team in the country of Estoniaa

Stephone Anthony, played three sports at Anson High, but excelled in football, and was ranked as one of the top three linebackers in North Carolina in 2010. Anthony attended, starred, and graduated from Clemson University. Stephone was drafted in the 1st round of the 2015 NFL Drafts with the 31st overall pick by the New Orleans Saints and spent five seasons in the NFL.

Everyone in attendance enjoyed a free cookout provided by City Reach Community Center staff, and cooked by Anson County Commissioner Robert Mims. Local Dj Kenwyn “DJ FINESSE” Gatewood was on hand to keep the energy going! Every person left with a free t-shirt provided by many local businesses and sponsors.

To wrap up the event, the pros took part in a question and answer session moderated by another local Ansonian Samuel Cole, allowing them to share their story — their work ethic, their struggles, what motivates them, and to encourage the crowd and community to have a relationship with Christ, “keep going”, never forget where you came from, and stay focused no matter what is happening around you.

Pratt, Tyson, and Anthony are still part of the “sports” they love, with Pratt and BJ playing in Semi Pro leagues, and Stephone servings a Line Backer Coach at Clemson. All three Anson greats have college degrees and career paths, families, and success. Anthony is currently finishing his masters degree.

“Sitting here, I see Anson — I see great men — and I also see what many of you in this room CAN BE,” shared City Reach Director Steve Adams. “In front of you are Anson Boys — now grown men who defied the odds, avoided the street life, and have and are becoming greater than ever before.”

Adams would like to thank every sponsor who made the free event possible: T-Shirt Donors: Robbie Hill Four a Loader, Smith Funeral Home, Jay Ayers – Millions for Missions, Derek Bowens, Michael Covington – Morven Community Store, Lara Preslar, The Express Newspaper, Harvest Ministries, and City Reach Center. A special thanks to the City Reach staff and volunteers, Commissioner Robert Mims, Sam Cole, Teyon Williams, and the Sandhills Voter Initiative , and of course every person who attended this monumental event.

For more information on City Reach Community Center- events, facility usage, or how to become a partner – contact Adams at 704-695-2879.