Upcoming church events in Anson County:

• Revival services at Divine Unity H.O.R.M. will take place on July 16 and July 18-21. The following are the dates and the pastors speaking at each.

July 16 @ 11:00 a.m. – Pastor Renwick Fisher, Pastor of True Holiness C.O.G., Kannapolis, NC

July 16 @ 2:30 p.m. – Pastor Louis Blakeney, Pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church., Marshville, NC

* July 18 – 21st Services begin nightly at 7:30 p.m.

July 18th – Pastor Betty Tillman, Pastor of Expected End Ministries, Wadesboro, NC

July 19th – Pastor Eddie Maye, Pastor of Pee Dee M. B. C., Lilesville, NC

July 20th – Bishop Arvester Lindsey, Pastor of Rose of Sharon Holiness Church, Ansonville, NC

July 21st – Pastor Terry Little, Pastor of West Deep Creek M.B.C, Wadesboro, NC

Anyone with questions is asked to call Adrienne Little at 704-690-0710.

• First Baptist Church Sikes Avenue in Wadesboro will have a Community Family and Friends Fun Day from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. All are welcome, and children are welcome for fun, games, food and plenty of fellowship. For more information, contact Queenie Lee at 704-694-4965.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13 anniversary of their pastor, Dr. T.J. Horne on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. There will be a gospel music program on that day. A Final Celebration will be hosted on Sunday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna McNair of Fairview C.O.G. and at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Vincent Chambers of Wingate Community C.O.G. Dinner will be served after the 11:00 a.m. service. For more information, contact Sis. Hannah Spencer at 980-777-2418 or Sis. Retha Bennett at 704-994-3539. Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, there will be a dinner at the Rock Hill church with a collards sandwich and hot dogs. For questions, contact either Sis. Spencer or Bennett, or Ms. Catherleen Smith at 704-675-9618.

• All are invited to worship at Common Ground Fellowship Outdoor Christian Worship on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. at Uptown Wadesboro at the Square. For more information, email commongroundanson@gmail.com or call 704-694-2790. A website can be found at www.cgfanson.org. Coordinating Pastor David Ross says, “Our world has become very divided, so we wanted to organize a worship service that would help people to find common ground with God and with each other. These services are designed to be informal, friendly, meaningful, positive, celebrative and under an hour! We believe that the love of God is common ground for everyone regardless of their past, present, color or nationality. Whether people have tattoos or dreads, long hair or nearly none, big or small! Everyone is welcome to come and worship the God of the Bible together! We encourage folks to bring a friend, a Bible and a chair.” Each Sunday morning service will have a guest preacher and live music! For a limited time, free Bibles will be available. The services are planned to continue each Sunday morning through the end of September. The outdoor service is a ministry of the churches of the Anson Baptist Association.