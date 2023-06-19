Mirrors state, national trends

WADESBORO — Anson County schools, as with the rest of the state and nation, are struggling with keeping teachers in the classroom and the profession as a whole.

Although Anson County’s schools had an “optimistic” year, according to superintendent Howard McLean, the county still struggles with retaining teachers.

“But as far as the year goes, education has been a topic for everyone over the last several years,” McLean explained. “Education is in trouble.”

Teachers are leaving the profession at a rapid rate. An article found that 55% of teachers in North Carolina are considering leaving the profession. An article from ABC News found that teachers are leaving for issues related to strict time demands, behavioral issues, lack of support, and pay.

“Teachers seem to not be well respected by politicians. You can tell by the topic of salary,” McLean explained.

This is backed by a bill that would provide teachers with a $250 salary raise over two years. House Republicans are proposing a 10% increase in pay over the course of two years for veteran teachers. The bill comes at a time that teacher pay is one of the leading causes leading teachers to leave.

“The salaries are not compatible with other professions. People are leaving the business at a rapid rate,” McLean said.

On the statewide scale, substitute teachers have been filling needed roles alongside with teachers, who are covering two classrooms at one time in many cases. Without teachers, current teachers are now overworking themselves in order to provide the best education for the students in all classrooms they cover. Teachers being overworked, along with more subs, leads to more behavioral problems in some cases, making it all that much harder on the teacher.

“When a teacher has to cover classes, that means they have to do their duties and also cover the duties next door,” McLean explained. “And when those teachers get home, they have to do the planning that they normally do during the school day, which takes time away from family. It causes problems, it causes burnout. The workday just doesn’t end.”

Part of the poor salary and teacher shortages extends from the state’s focus on charter school rather than public education, hurting more students, teachers, staff, and the overall system.

“Public education is concerned that the politicians are giving more incentives to charter schools than publics schools,” McLean explained. “Trying to run public equation out of business so charter schools can benefit.”

The problems are not just Anson County, teacher shortages are a state and nationwide problem. Parents are concerned about the education their children receive, but leaving the district is not the answer, according to McLean. Other districts are in the same sinking ship.

“We have parents who are concerned about the number of vacancies and the number of substitutes we have now,” McLean said. “And I’m concerned about them leaving to go to other districts thinking it’s going to be better, but it’s not much better.”

Superintendents in other school districts have spoken with McLean about the same issues they face; the teacher shortages and everything that follows. Some districts have offered a sign-on bonus as an incentive, which brings teachers to their district but leaves districts with less money to figure something out.

With all the issues attacking public education, McLean is asking for support from the community and their understanding.

“This problem will get worse before it gets better. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough to staff the schools in Anson County, and around the state,” McLean began. “So therefore, I’m going to need grace and mercy from my stakeholders and the community, and we’re going to have to pull together as a community to meet the needs of our children.”

“We need the village,” he added. “For the sake of our children.”