WADESBORO — On September 10, 1972, Mrs. Dorothy M. Huntley Capel of Wadesboro hosted a meeting of seventeen women to organize the Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University Women. Charter members were Mary Jane Bennett, Mollie Caraway, Nora Cash, Wincie Clark, Lucile Crump. Mabel Foust, Mattie Gaddy, Bernice Hall, Pauline Ingram, Ida Mae Jones, Mae Frances Lindsey, Dora Marsh, Mary Morgan, Altheria Patton, Missouri Robinson, Katheryne Torrence. Mrs. Huntley (Capel) was elected as the first president of the branch.

The Wadesboro Branch began as a public service organization striving to improve education in Anson County by offering tutoring, sponsoring educational workshops, and offering scholarships to high school students. NAUW offered community awareness in health, international development, and efforts to strengthen the African American family. NAUW- Wadesboro Branch has remained a very prominent organization and holds events to engage in community service. Today [2023] the branch is still active. New members have joined to foster and carry on the programs along with community involvement for the next 50 years.

The Branch celebrated their 50th year anniversary on May 13, 2023. Dr. Altheria Patton is the only charter member that is still living. She served as President 1980 -1982. Dr. Patton was named as Woman of the Year in 1986 and was very involved in the Southeast Sectional as well as the National Conferences.

The Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW) held its 50th GALA on May 13, 2023, at the Twin Valley Country Club. The Branch having begun in 1972 celebrated the 50th year anniversary. The event hall decorum was gold and white highlighting the 50th year anniversary. The members and guest were dressed in all white attire. Each NAUW member presented in a long white gown with green and white wristlets.

Guest speaker was Letoria Lewis-Gales, Southeast Sectional, Director of National Association of University Women. Mrs. Gales is a member of the Smithfield Branch and was elected to serve as Southeast Sectional Director in September 2022. Members were recognized with trophies and plagues in recognitions of the years of membership and leadership. The GALA featured delicious food and drinks, live music, and dancing. Music was offered by “Perfect Fit” band.

The Town of Wadesboro’s Manager, David Edwards sent a letter of acknowledgement to the Branch for their community achievement over the past 50 years.

The Branch also made an appearance at the May meeting of the Anson County Board of Commissioners to present a brief history of the Wadesboro Branch and its charter in 1972. The Branch has continued its programs and services to the communities of Anson County. A resolution was written and presented at the 50th GALA. Anson County Board of Commissioners, Chairman, JD Bricken, did a formal presentation and plaque to the Branch members on June 5th in honor of their service to the county.

May 13th was a special evening in the history of NAUW-Wadesboro Branch. It was a memorable event, forgetting not the past, but each branching reaching out in its own way. NAUW, oh how we love thy name; NAUW, may God touch with his hand.

NAUW Wadesboro Branch Membership

Sarah Dean, President

Marlene Richardson, 1st Vice-President

Dr. Dionnya Pratt, 2ndVice-President

Hester Spencer-Secretary

Lorri Bennett-Assistant Secretary

Bertha Hardin-Treasurer

Thomasina Montgomery – Financial Secretary

Patricia Bennett- Parliamentarian

(cont.) Members

Brenda Broadway-Calliste

Denise Cannon

Patricia McGregor-DeBerry

Jannie Liles

Claretta Little

Crystal McLendon

Dr. Altheria Patton

Janice Ratliff

Sherika Staton

Kellie W. Sturdivant

Heather Watkins