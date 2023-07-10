WADESBORO — On July 26, 2023, in Anson County Superior Court there will be a day of review of the murder cases beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The day is a special session done across Prosecutorial District 21 (consisting of Anson, Richmond and Scotland County) on separate days.

Updates on the status of all murder cases will be given to the court. Families of the victims are invited to attend this session.

On this day, court officials will go over any issues in the case, set a trial date if needed and make sure that counsel has been appointed and has discovery. This special session is done twice a year.

Court officials included on the docket are prosecutor Reece Saunders, ADA T. Matthew Victory and courtroom clerk Courtney Howard. The honorable Stephan R. Futrell is the presiding judge.

Murder Case Review Calendar

• Marvin Burch

• Daveon Dukes

• Richard J. Ennis

• Gregory Flowers

• Fairy A’leisha Gaddy

• Robbie Rakim Harris Jr.

• Andrew Clay Houston

• Darrell Houston

• Christopher Leak

• Damian Jaron Marshall

• Taqual McCants

• Dashaun Murray

• Cedric Deon Sturdivant

• James Carl Teal Jr.

• Demario Washington