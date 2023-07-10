WADESBORO — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three men who are wanted for first degree murder that occurred last week.

According to an article from WXII-12, the shooting took place on Lighthouse Church Road in Candor. One person was killed and another was airlifted to a trauma center. Others that were injured were treated at the scene.

Leonard Malik Whitehead, 21, of Wadesboro, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post by the MCSO.

Abdul Malik Mcauley, 24, of Mt. Gilead, and Ray Anthony Cozart Jr., 27, are also considered armed and dangerous. Any one with any information is asked to call 910-572-1313 or 911.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Cozart has prior convictions for possessing a Sch. II substance in 2014.