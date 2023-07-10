Rob Schofield | Of automobiles, guns, and our children’s lives There are a lot of vexing and seemingly insoluble problems that confront elected leaders in 2023 North Carolina – problems with which states and nations across the globe are struggling.

New state record confirmed for Channel Catfish RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has certified a new channel catfish state record. On May 21, 2023, Justin Hall of Reidsville reeled in a 27 lb. 7 oz. channel catfish, from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County, breaking the previous record of 26 lbs. caught in the Neuse River, July 2021.

Putting on a show The Gatewood Brothers performing in the Little Theatre at the Hampton B. Allen Library on Monday. The “Coming Home Concert” featured gospel and light rhythm and blues sections.

Three men wanted for first degree murder WADESBORO — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three men who are wanted for first degree murder that occurred last week.

DA’s office prepares special session to review murder cases WADESBORO — On July 26, 2023, in Anson County Superior Court there will be a day of review of the murder cases beginning at 10:00 a.m.

John Hood | Most communities have a crime problem RALEIGH — In a recent column, I argued that cities would draw more investment and job creation to their downtowns if people felt safer in them. Because the only North Carolina cities included in the national study I cited were Charlotte and Raleigh, some readers concluded that I thought the problem was limited to those two jurisdictions.

Nursing Graduate returns to teach classes at RichmondCC HAMLET — Lindsay Haire is living her dream as a registered nurse in the emergency department at First Health Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. She recently added a new segment to her dream career: nursing instructor.

One dead, six injured in block party shooting WADESBORO — One person was killed and six were injured at a block party at the North Wadesboro Grocery early Sunday morning according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

A cheerful look brings joy to the heart Proverbs remind us that a cheerful look brings joy to the heart and that a cheerful heart is good medicine (Proverbs 15:13-15; 17:22). We all know what medicine is and what medicine is supposed to do. When there is an illness of some kind; when there is a sickness, a disease of some kind, medicine is supposed to treat, and in some cases cure the sickness or disease. It is supposed to make you feel better and offer relief.

Matthew Sasser | Let’s talk about work Studs Terkel was possessed by the mystique of work — and a fascinating book came as a result.