WADESBORO — My name is Lauren Monica and I am very excited to introduce myself to you as the newest reporter for the Anson Record. I got my start in reporting with Swartz Media, most notably the Chesterfield County (South Carolina) News and Shopper. Prior to reporting, my background was in healthcare.

While born in Music City (Nashville), my family has always had roots in the great state of North Carolina. My father’s family is from Rowan county while my mother’s side is a founding member of Lexington, NC. Having spent my formative years living all over the state, I consider myself a native.

Growing up in Union County, I attended Sun Valley High School and CPCC, and played soccer for the Indian Trail Athletic Association, coached by Ken Silvestri.

As a teen, I had the opportunity to represent the United States on a goodwill mission to Australia. The People-to-People organization founded by former President Eisenhower selected me to be a Student Ambassador. Exploring Australia at such a young age taught me a lot about the differences in cultures. This pivotal learning experience instilled in me a desire to understand all I can about the world around me, as well as connect with people who have had different life experiences from my own. It did not cultivate in me a taste for vegemite, however.

After briefly living in New York, I have returned to the South and currently live in the Cheraw area of SC.

These days my husband and two kids keep me busy!

When I am not writing I enjoy cooking, painting, and a good movie. Though if asked, I am confident my kids would say my hobby is cleaning our house.

I look forward to getting to know you and reporting on the stories you care about. If you see me around town please do not hesitate to say hello or offer up a movie suggestion!