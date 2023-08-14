Major Charlie Little, a beloved member of our community, dedicated 30 years of his life to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department and served in other ways within his community.

With his unwavering commitment, he became a prominent figure in the hearts of many. Even after his passing nearly two years ago, the outpouring of love and respect for Major Little continues to reverberate through out community.

In honor of his remarkable legacy, his wife, children, and grandchildren have established Charlie’s Angels Non-profit, an organization dedicated to fostering a sense of love, support and community among individuals.

Charlie’s Angels Non-profit is driven by a vision to empower our youth with knowledge and support, nurturing them into the leaders of tomorrow. Among our core missions, we are dedicated to supporting local schools through various initiatives, including back-to-school drives and engaging events.

Additionally, we are proud to offer scholarships to high school students, enabling them to pursue their academic inspirations. Through these endeavors, we aspire to inspire others to join us in making a positive impact on society by giving back to our community.

The first fundraising event will be held on Sept. 30, 2023, at the Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro. The Legacy of Love Concert will be a gospel signing held in his honor and to support the organization. Present at the even will be gospel quartet groups such as Flossie Boyd-Johnson & Favor, The McDuffies, The Sweeting Singing Harmonettes, The Holy Voices, Dashon Crowder & Co., The Massy Sisters, and Flat Rock Gospel Choir.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance.

“Please come out and support such a great cause!” states the press release. Contact Lisa at 980-278-0527 to purchase tickets, vendor sports or for sponsorship opportunities.