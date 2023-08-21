WADESBORO — An earlier start date for the summer learning camps in Anson County Schools may be considered for the next school year.

“I really want to thank the board, our district-wide staff, and community leaders because you guys gave your time to the students [at the camps],” said Jennifer Collard, Executive Administrator of Curriculum for ACS, “That is one of the things that they (the students) say they enjoy the most.”

The camp was open for students first through third grades and the district saw 170 students participate in the program. Despite being a busy and successful learning summer for students, Ms. Collard fears the gap between the close of school and the start of the summer enrichment programs may “have lost some students both in learning and participation.” Ms. Collard went on to say, “I think it was wonderful for us to have it (summer enrichment programs)… I wish it had begun in June.”

Budget issues would require compromise to see an earlier start to summer learning camps, and there could also be complications in paying for child daycare services for some parents.A solution put forward at the July 31 meeting may be to look into additional funding options so that an earlier start date can be considered for next summer’s student enrichment programs.

Collard also shared the importance of the Career Acceleration Camp at Anson High, which merged with the CTE program directed by Denise Stevens. The merging of these two excellent programs provided students with a rare glimpse into the professional world.

“You may be a food and nutrition student but if you don’t ever get out and see what they do for a job, how do you really what is next?” asked Collard .To that aim, culinary students toured an Albemarle restaurant, getting a behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on behind that mysterious swinging kitchen door.

Animal science students took a field trip to the zoo where they spoke with professionals about the responsibilities of their jobs. Marketing and design students were not left out, getting to experience the process of designing a piece, fashioning the material, and bringing it to advertise.

“They really got to see their design come to life and how that process works,” Collard remarked with pride.

Hometown hero returns

Speaking with passion before the Anson County Board of Education on Monday, July 31, Minor League baseball star Roger Hailey, reminded Anson County why his legacy continues to shine.

Hailey told the board about his three year old, non-profit organization, Brothers 4 Life. A family owned labor of love, the baseball clinic is a mentorship for black youth.

“Every kid deserves the chance to get an education, but you got to give yourself a chance first”, Hailey reminded board members. Fearing that when our youth find themselves without direction they will turn to the streets, Hailey admonished, “The streets ain’t going to help you too much. You feel like you are learning something but you are really learning nothing.”

Briefly touching on the career that made him an professional athlete, Hailey stated, “Baseball wasn’t just a sport, it was a tool for me to get away, learn the world.”

Through Brothers 4 Life, Hailey has received a lot of feedback from community youth. Hailey says that kids often tell him, “I’m going to be stuck. I don’t have a way of learning or I don’t know what to do with my life.”

Hailey doesn’t want those answers to be found in the streets or on endless social media reels. Brothers 4 Life seeks to limit exposure to social media, instead encouraging students to find their outlet in athletics. “Social media takes over everything now for the young kids and we are trying to eliminate that,” Hailey said.

As important as sports can be in the lives of our youth, Brothers 4 Life sees the need to prepare our athletic students for when those Friday night lights go out.

“College ain’t meant for every kid, be honest, so once you get out of middle school, heading into high school, you got to have a clue what you want to do with your life,” Hailey said.

Hailey hopes his organization can help children struggling without a support system through mentorship. Touring school campuses Monday through Friday this year, volunteers with Brothers 4 Life will be listening to students explain in their own words, the issues they are facing.

“As a father I had to learn to how to listen to my kids, not just talk at them,” Hailey recollected.

His fatherly wisdom has served him well as his daughter, Kourtney Hailey, works alongside him as secretary and fellow mentor to students.

Volunteers will also be patrolling the hallways and restroom areas, assisting faculty with keeping down disputes and rambunctious behavior during this school year.