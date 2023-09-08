September 2

WADESBORO — At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McRae Ave. following a report of fraudulent cyber theft. Funds from the burglarized accounts valued at $900 and $1,297, respectively. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 12:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 742 S. following a report of a stolen van of unknown value. The case is active.

September 3

WADESBORO — At 3:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Beaver Road following a report of a burglary after the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Stolen items were a five-gallon gas jug valued at $1, a one gallon gas jug, valued at $1, a Stihll weed eater valued at $200, and other lawn equipment valued at $95. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McRae Ave., following a report of fraudulent cyber activity resulting in the theft of $1,297 in account funds. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 742 S. following a report of breaking and entering, no items were taken. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 6:27 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Church St. following a report of a restraining order violation. The case is closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 9:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Union Street following a report of a suspect knocking out two windows of a Chevy Express, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:02 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Bennett Road following a report of a suspect assaulting a female. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

September 4

WADESBORO — At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Union Street following a report of a suspect knocking out the passenger window of a Chevrolet truck, value unknown. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 9:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Redwood Place following the report of a stolen Hyundai Elantra, value unknown. The case is active.

September 5

WADESBORO — At 7:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence following a report of a suspect stealing a kicker amp valued at $225, and two 12 in. speakers valued at $225 from a vehicle. The case is open.

September 9

MORVEN — At 9:11 a.m. officers responded to Moore St. following a report of an active breaking and entering in process. A Chevy Silverado, window a/c unit, two televisions, and a bed sheet

POLKTON — At 2:54 p.m. deputies responded to a business on NC 742 following a report of a suspect stealing gasoline valued at $17.70. Case remains active.

WADESBORO — At 2:45 a.m. officers responded to Hwy. 52 North following a report of a suspect attempting to start a house fire via smoke bomb. Damages to home and belongings are valued at $150,000. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to Pleasant Hill Church Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking into a shed and stealing a tiller, torch propane tank, torch/burner, and a 21” self- propelled push mower, valued at 1,430. The case is active.

September 10

PEACHLAND — At 12:00 p.m. officers responded to Savannah Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing building materials and iron fence posts valued at around $240. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 1:02 p.m. officers responded to Martin St. following the report of a suspect scratching and keying graffiti into the paint of a blue challenger secured on the property, damage value unknown at this time. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:51 a.m. officers responded to US Hwy 52 North following a report of hogs rooting up the lawn of a residence. Value of property damage is unknown. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 5:00 p.m. officers responded to US Hwy 52 North following the report of a stolen Toyota Camry, valued at $3,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 12:07 p.m. officers responded to West Wall St. following the report of a shoot- out with injuries. The case is active.