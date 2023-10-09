Sept. 29

PEACHLAND — At 6:41 p.m., officers responded to Lower White Store Rd. following a report of a stolen 2001 two- axel trailer valued at $800. Case is still active.

WADESBORO — At 10:21 p.m., officers were led on a high speed chase following the discovery of a suspect who has an active warrant for first degree murder during a routine license tag check. Marvin Burch led officers on a high -speed chase and was arrested following capture. Burch is charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, along with other charges pursuant to the police chase and outstanding warrant.

WADESBORO — At 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Mayflower Rd. following a report of a suspect causing a possible disturbance. Anson County Sherriff’s office along with Wadesboro Police arrived on scene, officers found the suspect, Matt Colson, to have an active warrant out for failure to appear. Case closed by Matt Colson’s arrest. Colson was charged with communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

Sept. 30

POLKTON — At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to West Polk St. following a report of domestic violence. Female in the home was assaulted in front of her children and suspect Deaven Doster, was arrested on scene.

LILESVILLE — At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to Ingram Mountain Rd., following a report of a stolen Spypoint trail camera valued at $250. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 7:14 p.m., officers responded to Gold Mine Extension, following a report of a female trespasser. Upon arrival, officers found Ms. Nancy Mooris, to be trespassing as well as having active warrants for her arrest out of South Carolina. Mooris was arrested on scene and subsequently extradited to Darlington County, SC.

WADESBORO — At 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Hildreth MH Park, following a report of damage to the front door of a home, valued at $100. A suspect had attempted entry earlier when homeowner was away. Officers cleared the home, victim found no missing property, and the case remains active.

POLKTON — At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to Randall Rd., following a report of 65 stolen firearms, potentially by a felon and sex offender. The value of the stolen firearms is undetermined, and the case is active.

Oct. 1

MORVEN — At 3:24 p.m., officers responded to Old US 52 South following a report of multiple forcible breaking and entering attempts by a white male suspect, white female suspect, and minor white male. Officers discovered a stolen firearm, value undetermined, and cut electrical wires to the owner’s security alarm system. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 9:40 a.m., officers responded to Diggs Rd. following a report of a stolen Tactacam Reveal camera, value unknown. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:05 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74 following a report of an assault leading to serious bodily injury. The male victim claimed to have been assaulted while at his cousin’s house, though he could not remember the location of the home following the assault. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, he was transported from Atrium Health to Charlotte. The case is active.