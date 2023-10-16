Allyce Brown of Southern Hospitality sells all sorts of crafts and produce.

WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market is gearing up for the fall season! Starting Saturday, October 14, the market will be observing new hours, operating from 9-12 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday through December 9.

“December 9th will be our last open day until the spring,” said Leslie Lee, manager of the Farmer’s Market.

“We will be having a craft fair on November 11, it will also be from 9-12 p.m.,” informed Lee, adding, “Of course we will also have Shop Small Saturday on November 25.”

Lee says local famers believe fresh produce will still be available through November, though summer vegetables are starting to become sparse.

Local farmer, Jasper Marshall, sold out of all the produce he brought to the Farmers market on Saturday, October 14, despite the rainy weather.

Beloved by the community, 93 year old Marshall is known for his produce and being an integral part of the Farmer’s Market, dating back to its inception.

While summer produce may be petering out, winter produce will be available into November.

Artisans and Bakers alike come to the market to display their wares. Veteran owned Heirloom Custom Woodworking is a husband and wife team, whose handcrafted work draws a crowd with their intricate designs.

Another crowd pleaser is Allyce Brown of Southern Hospitality, who sells all sorts of crafts and produce.

Mills Bottom Farms, another vendor who draws a long line, is a recurring feature at the market. Track star Gracie Stinson, the daughter of Anson High Principal Chris Stinson and Wadesboro Primary School teacher Melody Stinson, is the proud owner and operator of Mills Bottom Farms. Soon to be a graduate of Wingate College, Gracie relies on her brothers to assist her with the day-to-day aspects of running the farm allowing her to concentrate on both her education and business. Working towards a business degree, she will graduate with hands on knowledge of marketing and operating a business.

Mills Bottom Farms sells fresh from the farm lamb and pork at the Farmer’s Market every Saturday, and an appointment to pick up directly from the farm can be scheduled through their Facebook page.

The Farmer’s Market, located at 1736 US-52, offers free parking, and is covered for convenient shopping even during inclement weather.