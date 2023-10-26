ANSONVILLE — On October 10, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrested former Ansonville Elementary School teacher Clinton Justin Jones for charges connected to child sex crimes.

This is the second time that Jones has been charged with sex crimes. His most recent arrest has resulted in 20 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation was conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) unit and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was first charged back in 2018 he was still employed as a teacher with Ansonville Elementary School. At that time, Jones was charged with 18 separate counts of third-degree sexual exploitation.

Warrants for Jones’s 2019 arrest describe the content of at least some of the videos he allegedly had in his possession. They contained footage of sexual acts between children and between children and adults, each of the children estimated by investigators to be 13 years old or younger.

The SBI located hundreds of CSE (child sexual exploitation) images/videos found on smartphones, computers and media storage devices in Jones’ possession at his home,” said Anjanette Grube, public information director for the NCSBI, in 2022.

Deputies arrested Jones and placed him in the Anson County Jail under a $200,000.00 secured bond. Jones’ has an initial court date of October 16.