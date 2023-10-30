WADESBORO — The KFC Foundation has granted Anson County-based non-profit Anson County Partnership for Children, which provides services focused on raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy, granting them $10,000 to make a project on their wish list come true.

The Anson County Partnership for Children provides services to increase the quality of early care and education, support families, and expand literacy through collaborative strategies and building relationships in the community.

“The Anson County Health Department has enjoyed the partnership with the Anson County Partnership for Children. This relationship has enabled books to be offered to children who visit our facility,” Lisa Clark, Anson County Health Department.

“A seating area for children and book stands have been implemented among other activities, which have enabled thousands of books to find their way to children to grow their own home library. The addition of the Book Kiosk from the KFC Foundation will add a new method of engagement and increase excitement in reading books. We hope to continue expanding our opportunities to inspire and help prepare children for the future,” Clark continued.

“Anson County is making great strides in literacy advancement thanks to the collaboration of the Health Department and funding from the community organizations. By working together, we are equipping our young children and families with the necessary tools to improve their reading skills, leading to greater success in their personal and academic lives. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to continued progress,” said Caroline Goins, Anson County Partnership for Children.

The book kiosk should be delivered and operational at the health department next month.

Kentucky Fried Wishes is the community giving program of the KFC Foundation that invites non-profit organizations to apply for a grant to fund a project on their wish list. This year, the KFC Foundation is funding a million dollars in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 100 non-profit organizations across the country.

“Due to the generosity of KFC customers who chose to Round Up their orders to the KFC Foundation, we doubled the number of grants awarded to community-based non-profits through Kentucky Fried Wishes this year,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director, KFC Foundation. “This is our biggest award year to date, and we’re proud to support these non-profits doing meaningful work.”

Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers, and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education accessibility and financial assistance for KFC restaurant employees.

Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from Round Up fundraising and its annual donation program, a voluntary program where KFC franchisees contribute a portion of their restaurant sales of Secret Recipe Fries to engage in and support the Foundation’s initiatives.