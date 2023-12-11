WADESBORO — Members of Bowman High School Class of 1968 celebrated their 55th High School Reunion on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Harvest Ministries – CityReach Community Center in Wadesboro. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. was attended by almost seventy members of the class and their guests.

Dr. Josephine Leak Harris, classmate and chair of the Reunion Planning Committee, opened the event with a hearty welcome to classmates as trailblazers, forerunners, and ones who paved the way for other classes to follow by graduating as the first integrated class of Anson County Schools. She indicated that when members of this historic class, turned their tassels on June 5, 1968, they turned an era in the county, leaving a legacy no other class can claim as being the first graduates..

Following Dr. Harris’ welcoming statements to classmates and their guests, attendees were welcomed to Anson County and the event by Mr. Jarvis T. Woodburn, member of the Anson County Board of Commissioners. Mr. Woodburn complimented the historic class on keeping the memories of Bowman High School alive in their memories and in the historical impact they made as the first class to graduate from the consolidated high school in Anson County Schools.

Following the greetings by Commissioner Jarvis, Dr. Eva Baker Graves, classmate, plus members of the class representing all schools that were consolidated in Anson County, paid tribute to deceased members of the class with candles lit and names of their schools shared. Mrs. Pamela Streater Vernon next took attendees down memory lane with great reflection about the local, national, and international occurrences during their 1967-1968 senior year. This was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

This was indeed a magical night for members of this historic class and their guest as they joined in fellowship, food, door prizes, and listened to music of their era, shared by the DJ for the event, Mr. Leon Gatewood. This was also a time of reflection, reaffirmation, and remembrance about the challenges of their senior year as well as the character building that took place during this most pivotal year of their schooling. With a closing prayer for the event shared by their classmate, Rev. James Thomas, members of this historic class and their guests left looking forward to celebrating reunions in many years to come.