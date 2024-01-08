Little Miss Las Amigas 2023 crowned in annual pageant MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, held its thirty-sixth annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant in Morven on Saturday evening, May 22, 2023 at 5:00 p. m. at Morven Elementary School.

Hard work pays off On Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, six of the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team attended a Karate Awards Banquet held in Dillon, SC. Hard work pays off! Pictured are, in the front row, Curtis ‘Tre” Garth, Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Adelynn Helms and Lorenzo Hubbard. In the back row are Joshua Green, Sensei Denise and Master Ronnie Covington. Not pictured is Sensei Weaver Thomas.

Hands-on learning WADESBORO – Recently students from Wadesboro Primary School took a trip to the Rotary Science Center and Planetarium before their winter break. Students got to tour the facility, view constellations, make their own unique snowflakes, and even visit with wildlife. The special trip was a blast for students and a great way for them to kick off their winter break!

South Piedmont celebrates Basic Law Enforcement Training Class 47 The most recent graduates of South Piedmont Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program are now protecting and serving at nearly a dozen local law enforcement agencies.

Successful Shop with the Sheriff Sheriff Scott Howell would like to announce that Shop with the Sheriff was a great success this holiday season. With all of the generous donors we were able to reach and help over 90 children who may have gone without presents this Christmas. Sheriff Howell would also like to thank students from the Anson County Early College who worked together to collect toys that were donated to the Sheriff’s Office. With those toys and the donations of so many generous citizens of our county, we were able to distribute toys to Hope Pregnancy Center, Anson County Partnership for Children and the Anson County Homes of Hope. Thanks to everyone who took part in this project. It was through your efforts that we were able to touch the lives of so many children. Together we can truly make a difference. Happy New Year from Sheriff Scott Howell and his staff.

Commissioners vote to secure Scott Forbes as County Attorney for another six months WADESBORO — Commissioners decided to retain Scott Forbes for another six months as the county’s attorney at the first board meeting of the year held on January 2.

Tom Campbell | How full is your glass? No sooner had the sun gone down Christmas day than everyone started greeting you with “Happy New Year.” But will 2024 be happy?

Bo Wagner | The battle over borders Among the greatest ironies 2023 provided us all was the rapid change of views from sanctuary cities and their vocal proponents. When President Trump began pushing for a wall along the U.S./Mexico border, the pushback was harsh, with the predictable cries of racism and xenophobia filling the air. Congress made sure that the funds for that wall were never fully allocated, lawsuits were filed by environmental groups, and blue states, counties, and cities rushed to declare themselves as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants. “No Human Being Is Illegal” bumper stickers showed up everywhere.

D.G. Martin | Economics, artificial intelligence and the nation’s wealth The late Davidson economics professor Charles Ratliff was a great teacher who almost led me to a beginning understanding of economics.