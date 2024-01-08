Sheriff Scott Howell would like to announce that Shop with the Sheriff was a great success this holiday season. With all of the generous donors we were able to reach and help over 90 children who may have gone without presents this Christmas. Sheriff Howell would also like to thank students from the Anson County Early College who worked together to collect toys that were donated to the Sheriff’s Office. With those toys and the donations of so many generous citizens of our county, we were able to distribute toys to Hope Pregnancy Center, Anson County Partnership for Children and the Anson County Homes of Hope. Thanks to everyone who took part in this project. It was through your efforts that we were able to touch the lives of so many children. Together we can truly make a difference. Happy New Year from Sheriff Scott Howell and his staff.