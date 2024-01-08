The most recent graduates of South Piedmont Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program are now protecting and serving at nearly a dozen local law enforcement agencies.

BLET Class 47 graduated during a ceremony at the Dowd Center Theatre in Monroe last month.

BLET provides future law enforcement officers with essential knowledge and skills they will need to begin their careers. The program spans 16 weeks and uses state-mandated topics and methods of instruction.

All members of the graduating class have already been hired by local law enforcement agencies.

“It is an honor to have played a role in preparing these outstanding individuals for their careers,” said Mike Smith, director of law enforcement training.

“We are proud of each member of this graduating class and look forward to great things to come for each of them as they protect and serve our communities.”

Members of BLET Class 47 and their agencies include:

Whitney Bolick, Stallings Police Department

Dustin Brandenburg, Anson County Sheriff’s Office

Caleb Eubanks, Union County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Galvan, Matthews Police Department

Eric Hazard, Pineville Police Department

Tanner Honeycutt, Union County Sheriff’s Office

Cory Howard, Anson County Sheriff’s Office

Spencer Hyland, Marshville Police Department

Stephen Marsh, Anson County Sheriff’s Office

Marquavius McGriff, Union County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Quillen, Matthews Police Department

Kelly Staton, Monroe Police Department

Sarah Tucker, Union County Sheriff’s Office

James Walker III, Pineville Police Department

Theodore Warren IV, Pineville Police Department

Tyler Way, Monroe Police Department

Joshua Workman, Union County Sheriff’s Office

Jon Zappala, Matthews Police Department

Corey Zessin, Waxhaw Police Department

Learn more about South Piedmont Community College’s public safety programs here: https://spcc.edu/areas-of-study/public-safety/.