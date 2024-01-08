Dec. 30

WADESBORO — At 2:12 a.m., officers responded to Bethel Rd. following a report of damage to a female victim’s personal vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple females fighting, with one female stating that another female drove over to the property with the intent of starting a physical altercation. When the female suspected of instigating the altercation attempted to leave the scene, she struck the front passenger side bumper of the victim’s red Chevy Blazer. Damage was revealed to have been inflicted to the victim’s bumper and headlight, valued at $8,000. Case is inactive.

MORVEN — At 3:23 p.m., officers responded to Sandy Ridge Church Rd. following a report of animal cruelty taking place. A man called into dispatch to report that a neighbor of his had shot his dog inside the front yard of his home. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim’s pet with a gunshot wound through the upper shoulder. Determining that the injuries sustained by the assailant were terminal, the victim made the difficult decision to have the canine euthanized. Footage of the incident revealed a possible motive for the crime being self-defense. The case is active.

Jan. 1

MORVEN — At 9:46 a.m., officers responded to Peru Rd. following a report of items stolen from a thrift store. The victim believes the theft has been occurring over a period of months and weeks with the perpetrator being a family member known to frequent the store prior to merchandise going missing. In addition to stolen items, the offender has been known to magnanimously leave an offering of fecal matter on the floor of the business. Value of stolen property and cleaning fees are currently unknown, case has been closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a business reporting a transaction taking place where a male suspect attempted to purchase items using a counterfeit $50 dollar bill. The astute clerk took one look at the bill and determined it to be counterfeit. Once the suspect realized he had been caught, he tore up the paper forgery, begged the clerk to keep silence, and fled the store. The victim describes the suspect as a 6’3 black male having dark hair with a low fade and wearing a red jacket with graphics over gray sweat shorts and white sneakers. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to Webb Rd. following the report of damage to a window, the destruction a result of an earlier domestic disturbance that took place between the reporting female victim and her ex-boyfriend. Upon arriving to the scene, officers were unable to locate the alleged offender; property damage is valued at $200.00. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 4

PEACHLAND — At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Newton Moore Rd. following a report of a felony breaking and entering having taken place while the victim was gone for the day. The victim reported damage to their doorframe and lock, along with several items missing from the home. Value of missing items, as well as the suspect, is currently unknown. The case is active.

Jan. 5

PEACHLAND — At 11:59 a.m., officers responded to Edwards Store Rd. following a report of larceny. The victim reported a 2007 Honda CRF 125 stolen from a storage building where he had been housing it. The bike was last seen on December 17, 2023 when the victim last visited the storage building. Value of the stolen bike is $5,500.00 and the case is active.

WADESBORO — At 10:41 a.m., officers received a report of fraud. The victim reported to the Anson County Sheriff’s office that she received a call from a person claiming to be Sheriff Howell. The faux “sheriff” told the victim that she had missed a recently scheduled jury duty appearance on September 8, 2023. The caller further advised the victim that because of her missed jury duty appearance she now owed money to the person impersonating Sheriff Howell. The caller informed the victim that if she were unwilling or unable to pay the alleged fine, he would arrest her. Following this information, the victim was then informed that the Sheriff’s office does not accept debit cards. The suspect then instructed the victim to go to CVS and scan a barcode that the suspect provided her, linked to an unknown account. The victim was instructed to purchase a pre-paid gift card that she was then to swipe and transfer the loaded funds to the linked account provided by the suspect. The victim reported to officers that she complied with the suspect’s orders and provided them with a copy of her photo ID. The suspect already had her social security number information though the victim never provided it to the caller. The victim was fleeced for $475.00 and the case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to West Lacawanna St. following a report of identity theft. The victim reported to law enforcement that someone had made a fake identity card in her name using her driver’s license number and somehow used it to steal money out of her bank account from a bank in Georgia. According to the banking branch the victim spoke with, the suspect came into the bank in person with the victim’s ID and withdrew $1,735.00. The case is active.

ANSONVILLE — At 11:55 a.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 52 North following a report of forced breaking and entering with the suspect (s) living in the residence. Upon arrival, offices were told by the property owner that his neighbors had reported to him that someone had been squatting in the home during his absence from the residence, approximately six months prior. Officers determined the suspect (s) gained entrance by breaking a window. Suspects were identified as Jasper McManus and Brianna Talbert. After a brief investigation, officers located the suspects and subsequently transported the pair to the Magistrate’s Office. The case is closed by arrest.

Jan. 6

MORVEN — At 6:20 a.m., officers responded to Diggs Rd. following a report of forcible breaking and entering into the victim’s turkey barns. An employee of the farm reported to officers that someone broke into the building and busted the office door down. Once gaining entry to the office, suspects stole the camera modem that was plugged into the computers. The reporting employee showed officers where a large AC unit, previously connected to the building, was also stolen. The AC unit’s reported value is over $4,000.00. Employees report when they left work the previous evening everything was intact. The case is active.