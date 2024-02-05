ANSON — Over the summer it was announced that teachers from the far away islands of the Philippines would be coming to the Anson County School District to educate local students and share their culture.

In August of 2023, the Anson’s Women’s League requested donations of household items for the incoming teachers and educators.

At the Anson County School Board meeting held on January 29, Superintendent Howard McLean reminded board members of a promise he made before the teachers ever arrived on American soil.

“When I spoke with Anson’s Women League I made a promise that I would get the board of directors for the Women’s League and all the international teachers in the same room… tonight is the night,” boasted McLean, unable to hide his pleasure in not only his new staffing hires, but in the efforts of existing staff to bring this moment about.

“I do not have any certificates, I do not have any awards… we are just going to take pictures and give out hugs for what the Anson Women League did for the international teachers,” stated McLean, calling the educators and directors to the front.

Chairman George Truman, unable to pass up a chance to share praise, added, “I want to also thank the Anson Women League for all you did for our international teachers, helping us get them in here, helping us accommodate them, helping us get them settled in. You did a wonderful job and we certainly appreciate it.”

Truman continued to praise, reminding citizens that the international educators are licensed, experienced, and come with signed contracts to teach in the district for the next three to five years.

“In this exchange they learn from us and we learn from them,” shared Truman, harkening back on a time when he was principal of Central School and had nine international teachers on his staff.

“We thank our international teachers for choosing to come to Anson County and we hope you learn from us as much as we learn from you,” closed Truman.