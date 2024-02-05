Jan. 26

WADESBORO — At 12:09 p.m. officers received a report from a victim regarding cyber fraud that resulted in an unknown amount of funds being transferred from out of the victim’s bank account and into a cash app. The victim seemed rather convinced of the perpetrator when reporting the incident to officers and the case remains open.

Jan. 27

LILESVILLE — At 1:47 p.m. officers responded to Thelma Robinson Ln. following a report of an assault taking place involving a deadly weapon. Upon arriving on scene officers found that a suspect was reported to have been trespassing on the owner’s property without permission. The owner’s son, who had gone out to confront the trespasser and request that he leave the premises, was shot for his trouble. After firing upon the young man, the suspect fled the scene with not only his handgun but the victim’s firearm in his possession as well. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to Gatewood Rd. following a report of stolen farm equipment valued at $1,200, taking place. Serial numbers for the stolen equipment were provided for investigators. Officers determined the suspect (s) most likely entered the property on an ATV, using the vehicle to smash down the fence surrounding the area. The case is active.

Jan. 28

POLKTON — At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74 West following a report of trespassing taking place on private property. The reporting victim stated that an unknown white male was actively stealing items from the property at the time of the call into dispatch. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any suspects on site, but did discover a hole cut into the property owner’s fence that would be big enough for a person to fit through. Obtaining a license tag number and make of the vehicle suspected in the larceny, Officer Cory Howard, pulled over a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim in the larceny case. The driver matched the description given to officers. After a search of the vehicle, Officer Howard uncovered items known to be stolen from the previous call. Case is closed by the arrest of Joe Ratliff.