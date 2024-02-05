Diane Welch remembers that, “Altheria saw all the children as children of God”.

WADESBORO — A celebration for local author Irene Harrington was held on January 22 at an event in her honor at the Hampton B. Allen Library.

Harrington recently published a book about the life of local educator, Dr. Altheria S. Patton. Intending to write just six books, Dr. Patton convinced Harrington to dip her quill back into the ink and write one more book, this time about her.

Patton has chosen to take up residence in Wadesboro for over sixty years, starting out her long and storied career in Polkton, teaching the elementary students there how to reach for the stars that shined over their dreams.

Patton who got her love of learning from her father, recently had a street in Wadesboro named to commemorate her legacy. The former Sikes Ave., now Dr. Altheria S. Patton Way, is the street where Patton has lived for about sixty years.

Harrington turned the event in her honor over to Dr. Patton when the birthday girl decided to make the trip over to the Library to see her friend honored. Patton, whose birthday is January 23, was greeted with a special gift from Ms. Harrington and birthday sweets provided by the library and staff.

Patton’s special gift was a shirt with one of her favorite Bible verses on it, Psalms 91, so that she may wear her love for the Lord on her sleeve always.