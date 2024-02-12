Young Carly Little just tall enough to reach the countertops repeated, “Teach me the business so that I can work in the store, please teach me the business so that I can work in the store.” The answer was always the same. “You have to complete high school and go to college.” That was the response from her father Henry Little, the third generation of H.W. Little & Co. (HWL) store operators.

Cynthia Little, Carly’s mother beamed as she told the story of little Carly’s desire to learn the hardware business so that she could work in the store. Carly completed high school and furthered her education earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

With a BS in Business Management Carly now had the credentials to open the doors to a multitude of job opportunities. She opted to return to Wadesboro to work in the family business.

George Little founded the hardware store in 1894. He was later joined by his brother Henry Wall Little. When asked, President, Cynthia was not clear on the point at which the hardware store on South Greene Street in Wadesboro, NC became known as H.W. Little & Company, Inc. The name and business have been family-owned and operated for nearly 130 years.

While the official founding date was not available, Carly remembered the Centennial Celebration by HWL was held in the spring.

In the early years of the company’s existence, Henry Wall Little was a cotton broker and HWL served as a marketing center for cotton, one of Anson County’s main crops at the time.

HWL has survived, indeed thrived despite two world wars, the Vietnam War, two Desert Storm wars, the Dot-com bust of 2001, and a pandemic.

HWL is still a store where customers for decades have been able to buy nails by the pound, seeds by the pound, and countless hand, garden, and power tools as well as lawn care equipment.

In 1985 HWL joined the Do It Best Corp, a member-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials cooperative. Do It Best is the 2nd largest co-op in the industry. Membership in the co-op provided HWL tremendous buying power and has helped HWL remain competitive with larger retailers in Anson County and beyond.

In an era dominated by big-box retailers, HWL distinguishes itself through its personalized service. The younger Ms. Little recalled some examples. The store is located next door to the county tag office. Frequently, tag buyers will get their tags and immediately walk over to HWL to borrow a screwdriver or other hand tool to install the tag before driving away. One customer sustained an injury and was unable to continue using one of her tables. The customer had the table delivered to the store. The HWL employees professionally cut the legs of the table giving the customer renewed access to the table. Carly noted that over the years there have been countless other similar types of services rendered to their customers.

Employees Jerry Ricketts and Donnie Wall, each with more than 30 years of loyal service were on the front line of service to the HWL customers. The knowledgeable team has always taken the time to assist customers, offering advice, and recommendations, and even sharing handy tips for various projects. This commitment to going above and beyond has earned the store a loyal customer base who appreciates the personal touch. Long-time employee Beth Rogers worked in the administrative office ensuring the accuracy of books and records.

Uptown Wadesboro a lively place to shop was forever changed on January 4, 1983, when a devastating fire occurred. The fire destroyed several uptown businesses including Fox & Lyon Drug Store, Woods 5 & 10, E H Jones Jewelry, Aquarius Boutique Unlimited, and Becky’s Dress Shop. The stores did not rebuild.

The behemoth Walmart opened its first store in Wadesboro on November 17, 1988, at 1047 E Caswell Street, then relocated to the west side of town directly across from Anson High School at the Shops of Wadesboro Place in September 2007.

Carly conceded the fact that there were other businesses in the 60s, 70s, and 80s in Wadesboro that sold similar products and delivered some of the same services including but not limited to Scarborough Hardware, Western Auto, White’s Auto, and Hightower Hardware. Local county records and newspaper clippings show that there is a very long list of retailers like the Blalock-Allen Hardware Company that opened and eventually closed in Wadesboro.

Both Cynthia and Carly noted that there have been very lean years when the family had to inject additional family funds into the business. They were determined to keep the doors open.

Founded in 1894, fast forward to 2024, HWL has a colorful and easy-to-navigate website (www.hwlittlehardware.com) where customers can shop and purchase most items in the store and many items that are not physically located in the store due to size and other factors.

Mom (Cynthia Little) married Henry Little, the third generation of HW Little’s in 1978. With a smile that brightened the room, she noted that she did not spend much time working in the store.

She was a stay-at-home mom. Without question, she knows her way around the store, its operations, and its various customers. Much of her knowledge was gained around the dinner table and in the family room.

The young Carly Little wanted to skip college and work in the family business, but her late father Henry Little had the foresight and business acumen to resist and gently nudge Carly into college. As it has turned out, this was a wise choice. Carly now runs the business with both the practical and soft skills you can only learn hands-on in the business bolstered by the high-tech and modern premises and theories learned at UNCC.

Mom proudly noted that Carly could reach into one of the many bends and grab a handful of nails or seeds and be within one or two nails or a few seeds accurate to the pound. She also manages and maintains appropriate inventory levels by ordering and receiving stock every day.

Tractor Supply Company currently occupies the original Walmart location on E Caswell Road and the newer Walmart shut its doors on April 3, 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the pandemic started on January 1, 2020, when the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China closed. As the pandemic spread, many businesses in Anson County were required to close. HWL was declared an essential business and allowed to remain open.

Carly noted that during the pandemic many customers that had drifted away for one reason or another returned to HWL.

As a now seasoned entrepreneur at HWL with experience adjusting to and navigating the ups and downs, twists, and turns of the economy, Carly is poised to guide the company for the next 20-30 years.