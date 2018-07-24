Hatcher takes crown at sorority’s Debutante Cotillion

India Wall, first runner-up India Wall, first runner-up Destiny Robinson, second runner-up Destiny Robinson, second runner-up Courtesy photo Erica Hatcher was the 2018 Debutante Cotillion winner. Courtesy photo Erica Hatcher was the 2018 Debutante Cotillion winner.

WADESBORO — The Ingram Room of the Lockhart-Taylor Center was decorated extravagantly with beautiful flowers, greenery and trees which transformed the room into an illusion of the theme “ The Impossible Dream” for the 2018 Debutante Cotillion.

Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority’s mission for the Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Program is to enhance personal, civic and leadership development through educational workshops while promoting community service and scholarship.

This year, the sorority provided programs, workshops and community service activities for young ladies who participated in the annual Debutante Cotillion. Funding for the scholarships is made possible through patron donations and solicitations. Also, the sorority joins other civic organizations in providing opportunities for children, families and senior citizens.

Juanita Webster said the cotillion was very successful.

“The overall goal of the cotillion is to promote career awareness and offer financial scholarships to further their education beyond high school,” Webster said. “This is done through the kindness of family, friends and patrons.”

Erica Hatcher, the 17-year-old daughter of Eric Hatcher and Crystal Brown, was crowned queen of the debutante cotillion. She is a rising senior at Anson County Early College. Her career goal is to attend college to become a pediatrician or an obstetrician/gynecologist. Her escort was LaTravious Tyson. He is the son of LaSonya Clark and Richard Tyson. Allyne Hatcher was her sponsor.

Last year’s queens Kari Johnson and Mianna Deberry returned to crown the queen.

The first runner-up, first attendant was India Wall. She is the daughter of Melissa Robinson and Jason Wall. She is a rising senior at the Anson High School. Her career goal is to attend college to receive an associate degree and then join the United States Air Force. Her escort was Christian Spencer. He is the son of Tyrone and Crystal Spencer. Cheryl McLeod was her sponsor.

The second runner-up, second attendant was Destiny Robinson. She is the daughter of Jermain and Katricia Robinson. She is a rising senior at Anson High School. Her career pathway is information technology. Her escort was Bryson Hailey, son of Gwen Little and Bryant Hailey. Kim Richardson Nesbitt was her sponsor.

Other awards presented were Shymari Robinson for Miss Congeniality; Shymari Robinson and Erica Hatcher for Citizenship; Erica Hatcher for Talent; Erica Hatcher and India Wall for Scrapbook; and India Wall for Fashion.

Members of the Honor Court were Kersey, Stanback and Robinson.

Kersey is the daughter of Tabatha Kersey. She is a 2018 graduate of Anson High School. Her career goal is to attend North Carolina Central University in Durham to major in mass communication for radio broadcasting. Her escort was Isaiah Melton, son of Alva Melton. Brenda Broadway was her sponsor.

Stanback is the daughter of Tony and Lakesha Stanback. She is a 2018 graduate of Anson High School. Her career goal is to be in the United States Army. Her escort was Adrian Clark, son of Stephanie Crump and Dale Clark. Juanita Webster was her sponsor.

Robinson is the daughter of Shannon Davis. She is a rising senior at Anson High School, where she is an honor student. Her career goal is to attend college to major in science and math. Her escort was Benjamin Tillman, Jr., son of Cynthia and the late Benjamin Tillman, Sr. Marlene Richardson was her sponsor.

The Debutante Cotillion raises money to help young women with education beyond high school and provide cultural experiences throughout the year. More than $12,000 in scholarships and educational awards were presented this year.

Sorority members are Shirley Allen, Kim Baldwin, Brenda Broadway, Allyne Hatcher, Carolyn James, Sharon Knotts, Judy Little, Cheryl McLeod, Donna McNair, Mary Neal, Kim Richardson Nesbitt, Marlene Richardson, Miranda Richardson, Carolyn Rosebud, Hester Spencer, Shirley Streater, Iris Tillman and Juanita Webster.

Marlene Richardson and Brenda Broadway were program event chairpersons for this event. Leon Gatewood provided the music. Curtis Rorie served as photographer and videographer. Entertainment was provided by the MyLites.

The sorority has started planning for next year, and Iris Tillman and Sharon Knotts will be in charge of planning.

“We are in the process of planning empowering social, culture, and community activities and workshops to enhance the self awareness of our debutantes,” Webster said.

Sorority’s event promotes personal, civic, leadership development