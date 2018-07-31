Tickets available for Chamber fundraiser

WADESBORO — Tickets are on sale for the Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Chamber on the Half Shell.

According to a press release, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic, energetic and respected business organization that facilitates both economic and social growth in support of our members and the community.

The Chamber strives to provide quality community events for all members and residents of Anson County.

“Chamber of the Half Shell will be one of our most anticipated fundraisers of the year,” said Megan Sellers, membership and marketing director for the Chamber. “Our fundraising goal for this event is $20,000.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for 6-11 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Twin Valley Golf Club. The Chamber is asking all Anson County citizens to join them in their efforts to support the organization.

There are three ways to support and contribute to the success of this year’s event:

• Become a sponsor – The Chamber has opportunities from $100 to $1,500.

• Donate a raffle item – Creative items can range from business products and services, to gift certificates, baskets or experiences.

• Join them at the event!

Chamber on the Half Shell will feature an all-you-can eat buffet with steamed oysters, fried shrimp, fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw and all the fixings. There also will be a complimentary open bar complete with wine and beer. The Live House Band will provide entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Chamber member tickets are $50, and non-member tickets are $60. There are a limited number of tickets available.

The Chamber would like to thank the following sponsors: PEARL Presenting Sponsor, Anson Health and Rehabilitation; Cluster Sponsor, Anson County Tourism Development Authority; South Piedmont Community College; Half Shell Sponsors, Pee Dee Electric and B.V. Hendrick Gravel & Sand; Steampot Sponsors, Brown Creek Animal Hospital, Carolina Title Company, H.W. Little & Company, Piedmont Plumbing Group, LLC; Wheelbarrow Sponsor, Uwharrie Bank; and Goody Bag Sponsors, Caroline M. Goins; Michael Lincoln, MD, and Pierce Family Chiropractic.

For more information about becoming a Chamber on the Half Shell sponsor or donor, send an email to info@ansoncountychamber.org or call 704-694-4181.