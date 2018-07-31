Ansonville hosts Community Day

Student volunteers give out school supplies and book bags to children on Saturday during Ansonville’s Community Day. Student volunteers give out school supplies and book bags to children on Saturday during Ansonville’s Community Day.

ANSONVILLE — Ansonville hosted their Community Day on July 28.

Guests included Anson Family and Pediatric Denistry, South Piedmont Community College, United Healthcare representatives, the Hampton B. Allen Bookmobile, Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Partnership for Children.

There was also a watering hole, games and student volunteers giving out school supplies and book bags to all of the children.

Terry Helms and his wife provided gospel music when the deejay was not playing family-friendly music.