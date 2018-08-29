Union Symphony Orchestra to perform on Wingate’s Quad

Contributed photo Wingate University is hosting 'Pops on the Quad,' their annual Labor Day event, featuring a free concert. Contributed photo Wingate University is hosting 'Pops on the Quad,' their annual Labor Day event, featuring a free concert.

On Labor Day, the tree-lined peacefulness of Wingate University’s Academic Quad will become the scene of a bloody shark attack, a desperate escape from a dinosaur theme park and some out-of-this-world sorcery – at least in the minds of movie lovers, and feature a free concert.

The Union Symphony Orchestra will present the music of John Williams during Pops on the Quad. The concert, which is open to the public, will kick off at 7 p.m. with a pre-show by the Union Jazz. The John Williams program will run from 8 to 9 p.m.

“Wingate requested the John Williams program, and we’re very happy to present it,” said Kim Norwood, executive director of the Union Symphony Society. “We were able to pull together a wonderful repertoire.”

According to the press release, in addition to the “Theme from Jaws,” “Jurassic Park Highlights” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Suite,” the program will include “Raiders March,” “Summon the Heroes,” “Flight to Neverland” and selections from “E.T.” Also on tap will be the “Superman March” and the main theme from “Schindler’s List;” and no John Williams program would be complete without a little something from “Star Wars.”

Guests, who are invited to dress as movie characters to add to the fun, can come early, bring blankets or lawn chairs, and enjoy a picnic. Food trucks will be provided by JJ’s Red Hots, East Coast Tasting and Sunset Slush.

Dorian Neuendorf, artistic director of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra and USO assistant conductor, will conduct. Jeff Atkinson, the university’s assistant vice president for strategic partnerships, will emcee the event. And Frank Dominguez of WDAV classical public radio, will offer remarks.

The family-friendly event will be the fourth USO pops concert on campus in recent years, the second to be held on Labor Day and the first such event staged on the Quad.

“We’re thrilled to have this partnership with the USO and to be able to bring these programs to our campus and the community,” said Vint Tilson, vice president for strategic partnerships. “This is the start of a long-term relationship we’re looking forward to cultivating.”

Like the concert, parking is free. Lots along Cedar Street to the north and Elm Street/Promenade to the south are among those closest to the Quad. Permits are not required.

Contributed photo

Wingate University is hosting ‘Pops on the Quad,’ their annual Labor Day event, featuring a free concert. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Pops-on-the-QUAD-2018-16×24-poster.jpg Contributed photo

Wingate University is hosting ‘Pops on the Quad,’ their annual Labor Day event, featuring a free concert.