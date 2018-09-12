New Bojangles’ opens later this year

Natalie Davis | Anson Record The new Bojangles’ in Wadesboro is expected to open later this year. Natalie Davis | Anson Record The new Bojangles’ in Wadesboro is expected to open later this year.

Bojangles’ is building a new location next to its spot in the 1200 block of East Caswell Street.

The location opened Aug. 22, 1985.

“It is one of our more historic locations in the greater Charlotte area,” said Cliff Cermak. He’s the public relations manager for Bojangles’. “We look forward to sharing more details with the community regarding a grand opening.”

The new store is projected to replace the existing location later this year. It is one of three that are company operated in the core market under construction.

The older location remains open.

“These restaurants in North Carolina are a great example of what we’ve been saying about how Bojangles’ plans to grow in our core markets, while franchising will continue to lead growth in adjacent markets,” said Tony Hopson. He’s the senior vice president of Operations for Bojangles’. “Our team is thrilled to bring loyal fans in Boone and Wadesboro these beautiful restaurants. Additionally, our new restaurant in South Charlotte gives us a significant presence in what is a popular and rapidly growing community.”

The new Wadesboro location will feature elements of Bojangles’ newest restaurant design, including bold graphics, a variety of seating options to accommodate groups of all sizes, free Wi-Fi, and a redesigned food display area.

Bojangles’ was founded in 1977 in Charlotte. Most of its more than 700 restaurants are in the southeastern part of the country.

