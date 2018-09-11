West Bladen, Red Springs will not play tonight

There will be no football in Bladen County this week after all.

West Bladen head coach Kris Williams said this morning the game with Red Springs, scheduled for Friday and first moved up to tonight, has now been postponed.

No makeup date was announced.

East Bladen also won’t play football this week, having announced Monday that its showdown at South Columbus would be rescheduled. East Bladen and the Stallions are among four teams with early 1-0 records in the league, and each is expected to contend for the Three Rivers Conference championship.

Those were among several changes to prep schedules announced Monday by respective athletics directors Patty Evers at East Bladen and Travis Pait at West Bladen. All changes are being forced by Hurricane Florence.

Rescheduled dates for varsity and junior varsity games with South Columbus have not been set, Evers said.

At East Bladen, Tuesday’s tennis match at home with South Robeson was shifted to 5 p.m. and Thursday’s soccer match at home with East Columbus was moved twice, finally landing on Tuesday with junior varsity at 5 p.m. followed by varsity.

At West Bladen, Tuesday’s tennis match at South Columbus and a volleyball match at South Columbus were still scheduled to be played at 4 and 4:30 p.m., respectively.