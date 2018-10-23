Annual Christmas in November sale on Nov. 10

The Anson County Arts Council’s largest public service project, the eighth annual Christmas in November Art & Crafts Sale, is Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Admission for shoppers is free; vendors keep 100 percent of their sales.

“It offers the opportunity to find unique gifts while you support area artists and craftsmen,” said Roe Boothby. “It will be filled with wonderful items created by people who live and work right in this area of North Carolina.”

The event will be at South Piedmont Community College’s Lockhart-Taylor Center, 514 N. Washington St. in Wadesboro.

“You’ll be able to choose from a huge array of ideas for gift-giving and decorating and for that special something you can’t live without,” Boothby said. “You’ll find holiday and decorative items, ornaments, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, walking sticks, wreaths, wood crafts, quilts, birdhouses and feeders, pine needle baskets, painted boxes and furniture, fairy houses, bears, gourd art, totes, pillows and much more by talented vendors.”

Vendors are expected from Anson County, Monroe, Charlotte, Rockingham, Albemarle, Mt. Gilead, Oakboro, Greensboro and surrounding areas.

Christmas in November is a public service project of the Anson County Arts Council for area residents and the creative community.

“Area artists and craftsmen as well as residents benefit from this event, which brings a lot of people to Anson County, but only if shoppers know about it,” Boothby said. “It’s time to dust off your shopping shoes. One-of-a-kind gifts and treasures await you.”