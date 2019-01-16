Harvest Ministries continues its growth, impact

Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center offers a bus ministry. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center offers a bus ministry. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center offers a bus ministry. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center offers a bus ministry. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center has a basketball court. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center has a basketball court. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center has a workout gym. Contributed photo Harvest Ministries Outreach Center has a workout gym.

Harvest Ministries Outreach “seeks to find needs and fill them — find hurts an heal them,” and it have continued to complete their vision statement almost 25 years later.

When he moved his family to Anson County a little over 23 years ago, apostle and founder Tim Adams was determined to meet the needs of the community. Along with his wife and younger son, Tim Adams also brought his oldest son and current lead pastor, Steve Adams.

Today, Harvest Ministries is still conducting outreach programs and ministry efforts to meet the needs of Anson County and surrounding areas.

Tim Adams received the Ada Ford Singleton Award for Community from state Rep. Pryor Gibson, and Steve Adams received the Community Service award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

According to Steve Adams, it is the hope and belief of the Adams family that Anson County is better because of Harvest Ministries.

“I hope our legacy will be that place loved Christ and cared about people unapolgetically,” he said. “When my father stepped out on faith in 1999 with no money, no building and no people — his hope was that God would provide the provision for the vision that was in his heart.”

The building, which is a former Food Lion grocery store of 28,000 square feet, has been converted to a ministry center with a small basketball court inside, cafe, food pantry, 400-seat auditorium, and educational classrooms used for aerobics, karate, job skills training, after-school programs and Toys for Tots.

“We have been overwhelmed with the grace of God and the compassion and hearts of the people who have built Harvest,” Adams said, adding that the goal is always to bring Christ to the people through many different avenues.

“We began to see a coming together of different cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds and races,” he added. “God, through the love of people and the tools of outreach, has created Harvest to be a full fledge multi-racial church.”

He said with all of the efforts of outreach, the thousands of presents and toys giving out, all the GED courses, all the groceries passed out, and the thousands who have found Christ though Harvest what stands out to him most “is that Harvest Ministries has now become a complete interacial ministry.”

The family wasn’t expecting to stay in Anson originally. They planned to make a name for themselves and move forward to a larger city. Adams said they found this out only a few months ago from someone in a leardership position.

“However, now the fruit of our labor is evident by how God has blessed and allowed lives to be impacted and changed both physically and spiritually,” he added. “Harvest has hopefully been successful in using both traditional ministry and church methods, while at the same time bringing fresh ideas to create a better atmosphere.”

On its website, Harvest Ministries says it is a “church full of real people, who don’t put on a mask to go to church. It’s the church where the youth department is bursting at the seams. It’s the church where those bruised and rejected by society are calling home. It’s the church that is the fastest growing church in their city. It’s the church that will reach the lost at any cost. It’s the church that expects you to bring your problems with you when you come. It’s that church where the worship is real, and the Leadership doesn’t turn up their nose at you if you don’t fit into their mold.”

Harvest has involvement in many outreach programs. The list includes many for youth, to include the prevention of drug use and assistance for basic needs and school, and others for adults, including food, housing and programs helping in the fight against domestic violence. The ages helped are from the youngest to the most elderly.

Its future plans include expansion of existing programs and new facilities.

“The focus is always on excellence at the level we are at, and the greatest way to do that is through example,” he said.

Adams added the Anson County community has been vital to the success and growth of Harvest. That includes elected officials, local businesses, past and present members, and friends.

“We are grateful for the partnerships and relationships we have formed with so many wonderful people,” he said. “Anson County has always been a great place. It is our prayer that we have only been able to play a role in its continued growth and development of even greater days.”

