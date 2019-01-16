MLK events begin Thursday

A number of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King will be held in Anson County, starting Thursday and going through Monday’s national holiday.

On Monday, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast will be held at Lady Bug’s Restaurant. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 20. All members of the community are invited to attend and participate.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March is at 8 a.m. Preloading for transportation to the Department of Social Services from Harvest Ministries will take place at 7:30 a.m. The march will begin from the DSS parking lot in Wadesboro. The annual program follows at 9 a.m.

The keynote speaker for this program will be the Rev. Alban Burney, pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro.

For the first time, each community will hold a “Mountaintop Fellowship Experience” on Thursday. Members of the respective Anson County communities will be able to gather for reflection and fellowship on the impact of King in their lives and in the communities in which they live.

• Wadesboro hosting ministers are the Rev. Rodney Moore of Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church and the Rev. Tim Hushion of Calvary Episcopal Church. Location: Calvary Episcopal Church.

• Ansonville hosting ministers are the Rev. Jeff Glenn of Ansonville Baptist Church and the Rev. Antonio Smith of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Location: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

• Morven hosting ministers are the Rev. Iris Tillman of Church of God of Prophecy and the Rev. Tommy Threatt of Morven Baptist Church. Location: Church of God of Prophecy.

• Peachland/Polkton hosting ministers are Pastor John Green of Polkton Baptist Church and a minister to be announced later. At press time, the location had not been confirmed.

• Lilesville hosting minister is the Rev. Jamison Quick of Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a minister to be announced later. Location: Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

• Deep Creek hosting ministers are the Rev. Terry Little of Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Mark Perko of Deep Creek Baptist Church. Location: Deep Creek Baptist Church.

At each site, the event begins at 6 p.m. All will have refreshments.

All events are free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in assisting, or needing more information, cancontact Winnie Bennett at 704-851-9269, Marlene Richardson at 704-694-2337 or Dannie Montgomery at 704-694-8326.

One event does have a cost.

HOLLA of Morven is hosting an MLK “Night of Jazz” featuring Carl Ratliff on Friday at 7 p.m. at the HOLLA Center. Tickets are $10 each. More information is available from Leon Gatewood at HOLLA in Morven.

First of many happens Thursday