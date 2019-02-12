Young Professionals social is Feb. 21

The Young Professionals Anson Group will host its 2019 Kickoff Social on Feb. 21 at Oliver’s in Wadesboro beginning at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, employees between the ages of 21 to 39 are invited to be a part of this group. To become a member, an annual fee of $50 for employees of chamber members is required. For all others, the annual fee is $60. The annual fee is good through Dec. 31.

As well as volunteering within the community, Young Professionals Anson takes the opportunity to attend educational seminars relevant to young professionals, such as leadership and workplace initiatives. The group also learns about different organizations and companies in Anson County and how they contribute to Anson County.

This year, the Young Professional Anson group hopes to make an even bigger impact in the community by continuing to volunteer for Read Across America and at Anson County Day of Caring, give even more funds to the school system, and work to make Anson County an even better place to live, work and play.

To learn more or to inquire about sponsorships or hosting a meeting, contact Shelby Emrich at semrich@ansoncountychamber.org or call 704-694-4181.