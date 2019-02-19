Cultures, histories to be feted Saturday

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center will celebrate different cultures and histories Saturday at 5 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to learn and understand more of the diverse cultures that are represented and located in Anson County and the surrounding areas.

Guests from Peachland, Polkton, Thailand, Kenya, Africa, and Gunyana, South America, have been asked to come and share parts of their life experiences.

All guests will also have the opportunity to taste favorite dishes from their cultures.

For more information contact 704-826-8737 daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.