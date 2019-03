RALEIGH — Nominations are open through March 31 for N.C. School Heroes, a program of the N.C. Education Lottery to support public education and raise awareness of how lottery money benefits the state.

Awards of $10,000 will be made to 10 individuals, with $10,000 also going to their respective schools.

To apply, go online to ncschoolheroes.com to post a story, a photo and vote.

At least one from 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counites comprise the early list of 1,300-plus.