Utility meter exchange underway, expected to last five to six months

Duke Energy began its meter exchange program in Anson County and the town of Wadesboro in February, a process expected to take five to six months to complete.

Brad Murray, of Duke Energy, informed the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and Wadesboro Police Department via email that all meters will be changed to the new smart meter.

“My hope is that you can let everyone on your team know that our technicians will be at homes and in contact with our customers and your citizens,” Murray said. “Our goal is to make your team aware of our presence so that if someone calls, you may ease their mind.”

Duke Energy sent out postcards ahead of the meter deployment. Workers knock on the door when they arrive on site.

Residents can detect the technicians by the vest they wear, and a labeled truck with strobes flashing. Technicians work normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There may be an occasional Saturday, but not most weeks, Duke Energy said.

The contracting company for Duke Energy working in the area is Scope Services Inc.