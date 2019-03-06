Smithfield Foods exceeds goals for grain feed from sustainable sources

RALEIGH — Smithfield Foods has exceeded its goal of grain feed from sustainable sources.

Smithfield said in a news release it achieved 80 percent. The goal was 75 percent.

The world’s largest pork processor and hog producer said its grain feed accounts for 15 to 20 percent of a hog farmers’ carbon footprint.

Smithfield said its goal was achieved with collaboration from the Environmental Defense Fund. In a blog post, Maggie Monasthas of the EDF wrote, “Truly ambitious supply chain sustainability goals can only be achieved through collaboration. Complex food supply chains include many different companies and farmers, and no single company can control everything occurring in that chain. Rather, companies must work with others in the chain to identify opportunities that benefit all parties and produce environmental benefits.

“It is our hope that sharing Smithfield’s grain sustainability achievement can motivate and assist other food companies to do the same, until practices that reduce fertilizer loss and build soil health become the norm in agriculture.”