Drake Gallery hosts exhibit

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Vicky McLain -
Contributed photo 'Nature's Way' is one of the works to be shared by South Carolinian Vicky McLain at Drake Gallery. -

Drake Gallery will host a reception for Cheraw, South Carolina, artist Vicky McLain on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., and her art will hang in the gallery through June 30.

“I have been an avid artist since I first picked up a crayon as a child in Texas,” McLain said. “I have been a professional artist most of my life, and since January 2000, it has been in a full-time capacity.”

McLain studied drawing at the San Antonio Art Institute and have taken more than 15 workshops with various instructors since moving to South Carolina in 2000. She also studied design while earning a bachelor’s in management at Virginia Wesleyan College.

McLain was selected to be the artist in residence at the Petrified Forest National Park in June 2017.

Numerous other exhibits have included the Piccolo Spoleto Juried Exhibition in City Gallery at the Waterfront Park, Charleston, South Carolina; Art Fields 2013, 2014 and 2017 in Lake City, South Carolina; and Visualicious 2012 in Art Trail Gallery, Florence, South Carolina.

“My work reflects my love of the out-of-doors, and I have found that a cotton field, and an abandoned car or barn has as much to say on canvas as a vase of flowers,” McLain said. “I am now a proud South Carolinian and really appreciate what South Carolina has given me to capture on canvas.”

Reception is Sunday at 2 for South Carolinian Vicky McLain

AWARD WINNING

Vicky McLain’s works have won numerous awards. They include:

• 2017 First Place Oil Painting, South Carolina State Fair.

• 2015 Best of Show, South Carolina State Fair.

2015 Best of Show, Cheraw Arts Fine Art Show.

• 2015 art selected for exhibit at Piccolo Spoleto.

• 2014 AcrylicWorks, Best in Acrylic Painting.

• Two time honorable mention in the SoHo and in the Charvin Oil Painting contests.

• Best In Oil, Marlboro Jubilee Festival (2009) and Best of Show (2007).

• Meg McLean Award of Merit (2009).

• Guy F. Lipscomb Award of Merit.

• Honorable mention (2006) Gamblin Torrit Gray Painting Competition.

• 2005 People’s Choice Award, Masterpiece Art Interpretations Contest.

• First Place, Leroy Neiman Sports Art Contest.

• Best of Show, Cheraw Fine Art Show 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2007.