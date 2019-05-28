County budget public hearing is Tuesday

The words that follow come from someone I trust, whose wife is dealing with what some counselors believe is not dementia, but dissociative identity disorder, previously known as multiple personality disorder. These quotations make up the remainder of this article. I have placed quotation marks only when the speaker quotes himself or his wife.

The story is told through the voice of Tom, about his wife Evelyn.

• • •

It’s hard for me to tell which of her personalities I am dealing with. Today it must have been the child, for she postponed a short walk in our neighborhood so long, that in frustration I just took a walk by myself, needing the space to clear my head of all the anxiety and confusion that such behavior brings.

Before I left the yard, I looked back but did not see her.

“She’s gone back inside,” I said to myself, then walked at least a mile — until the bad emotions ebbed away, then turned back toward my house.

I had left home without a house key, counting on using the spare key we keep in a place I’m not going to reveal here. But I looked in that place when I got back, to find the key missing. I checked three times. The key was not there.

So I knocked on the door. “Maybe she’ll let me in,” I thought.

Several loud knocks. No answer. I rang the doorbell 10 or 15 times, with the same result. I walked around to the side of the house to peek in the window, but the room was so dark, I could not see whether anyone was there.

“She’s played me again,” I said. “It was not enough for her to take my spare car keys, a book, and a portable phone, and hide them so well that I have not seen either of them for at least a month.”

Standing at the back door, I considered breaking the pane nearest the door knob to gain entry, but nixed the action which would provide immediate gratification, to search for one which would not require the purchase and installation of a new pane.

After I walked round and round trying to decide what to do, I finally sat down on the lawn tractor in the back yard, and then finally sat down in the back yard, and took a gulp of water from the Yeti cup I took with me on the walk.

Finally I asked for divine help, at which I remembered my phone lay in the truck, and wonder of wonders, I reached into my pocket to find the truck key. I unlocked the door, retrieved the phone and sat down to dial a friend to bring my spare key to me. The phone rang only once before I spied Evelyn walking up the driveway. I hung up and walked out to meet her.

Now I realized that she had not stayed inside the house at all, but instead had taken a walk in the opposite direction from that I had taken. I was actually glad to see her as she walked up, for she was carrying her purse.

“I got locked out,” I said. “Did you move the spare key?”

“A lot of things are disappearing around here,” she answered, then pulled two keys from her purse.

“You pick the right one,” she said.

I took the sliver key, opened the door and walked in, to find its missing counterpart on the kitchen counter, suspended between two aspirin bottles by a drinking straw. I removed the key from the straw and hid it in a new place, which I hoped she would not be able to find.

Then I realized my Yeti cup was gone. I remembered taking a drink from it in the yard, so I retraced every inch of my trek there. Finally I looked through the passenger side window of the truck, but I could not see the Yeti anywhere.

The anxiety and frustration began to come back.

“I can’t dwell on this,” I said. “I can’t do a thing about my cup, other than become anxious — and I refuse to do that.”

So I sent the thought away, then began to pull weeds while I waited for my equanimity to return.

Just then, Evelyn came outside, held up her keys and called out, “Which one of these is for the house?”

I took the keys and held up the silver one, “This silver one is for the house.”

Then I held up the black and silver one. “This one is for the car,” I said.

I handed the keys to her.

“Would you like me to label them for you?”

She gave no answer, apparently unable to decide, but she held out the keys, which I took as a tacit “yes.”

“I’ll write the names of the keys on a piece paper and tape it to the fob,” I said.

“Go to it, then,” she answered.

So I put the keys onto a single leather fob, then walked inside to find some clear packaging tape, then moved to the computer, where I typed and then printed out the words:

House: Silver.

Car: Black & Silver.

I scissored the phrases out so that they filled a small rectangle. Then I taped the packaging tape to the edge of my desk, and slipped the paper rectangle onto it, then I pressed the tape onto the owl-shaped fob. I cut away all the excess tape with a hobby knife, then walked back toward the house.

“What have you been doing?” she said from the porch in her parent voice.

“Putting the label on the key fob.”

“What did you do that for?” she asked, in similar fashion.

Her reply irritated me enough for Bad Tom to give her the brutal truth.

“I did it that way, Evelyn,” I said, “because some people can’t tell the difference between a house key and a car key.”

She took the keys and walked inside, without a word. I wanted to follow her in, but I knew I must not do so.

After a while she came back outside, charmingly less testy.

The next day, when I suggested a walk, she followed immediately, then stopped abruptly to look around.

“Did you lock the house?” she asked.

“I did,” I replied.

“I don’t want people coming in there, bothering my things,” she said.

“No people are coming in there,” I assured her.

“They are too,” she said, holding up her ring finger. “One of them took the set out of this ring.”

As we started walking, she looked back, to point out smoke hovering in the back yard.

“Is that house on fire?” she asked.

“No,” I said. “It’s probably from the waste paper you and I burned a while ago.”

Just up the road, we saw that the source of the smoke.

“It was Joe cooking burgers,” I said.

We continued walking until we passed a pond where three ducks waddled at the water’s edge. She stopped to watch and listen, then laughed. I wasn’t sure this was child Evelyn or adult Evelyn, but at this point her laughter made me realize that this has been a pretty good day.

“I saw my parents a while ago,” she said just as I began to relax. “They are going shopping.”

“They are?” I answered, as if I believed her.

Later, after asking for help in finding my Yeti, I walked to the driver’s side of the truck, looked in, and lo and behold, in the holder on the transmission hump, sat the lost vessel. I felt empowered.

Most always I’m on edge, because the day can change in an instant. Bottom line, I know Evelyn needs professional help, as does her physician, and the all of her family, except her, who proclaims “I don’t need any help,” with emphasis on the “I.”

Other options I can’t consider, for I cannot add to her anxiety, and perhaps push her into la-la land, by allowing strangers to take her away.

So until she says “I need help,” I guess I’ll just remember the words of Andee Jaide which helped me understand that excessive delay, and perhaps even testiness, may not be from ill nature, but from added time a DID sufferer must take to deal with all clamoring for attention, each time they attempt to make a decision.

Andee, who has undergone more than 20 years of treatment for DID, wrote an online article titled, “What you need to know about Dissociative Identity Disorder to Be our Therapist.”

So I will strive to meet her standards her to listen to what my wife says, even when she babbles, to do what I promise to do, to be brutally honest, to treat her with respect, to remember that her perception of my psychological state is acute, and if I become anxious she will do so as well.

And, in a guideline of my own — that even when she does something to frustrate me beyond anything I can imagine, with the Lord’s help, I will do my best to show her the God kind of love, until she can ask for help to experience it for herself.

• • •

Thus I end Tom’s words on dissociative identity disorder, with the devout hope that he, Evelyn and all others like them will quickly find someone to help bring them peace. Quickly.

Editor’s note: Andee Jaide’s complete guidelines may be found at https://themighty.com/2018/03/advice-for-new-dissociative-identity-disorder-therapist/.